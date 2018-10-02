Dixon teen accused of shooting at school resource officer faces new charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois -- The teenager accused of shooting at a Dixon High School is facing new charges for fighting with two other inmates.

Court documents showed that he climbed on the back of another inmate and tried to strangle someone. Milby is also accused of hitting another inmate. Because of the incident, Milby is charged with aggravated battery.

Milby is accused of taking a semi-automatic rifle to Dixon High School back in May of 2018 as graduation practice was taking place in the gym. Authorities allege that Milby, who was a member of the graduating class, fired at a gym teacher and was running away when he was confronted by school resource officer Mark Dallas.