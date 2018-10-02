× Candidates to appear on WQAD.com

MOLINE, Illinois – News 8 and WQAD.com will feature candidates from area state legislative races in a first-of-its-kind effort to bring you the issues and personalities that will help shape the 2018 election.

Throughout October we are offering candidates a chance to answer questions live on WQAD.com and the WQAD Facebook page. The webcasts will be brought to you at 7:05pm, immediately after “News 8 at 6:30”.

The candidates who have confirmed they will appear are:

Tuesday, October 2: Iowa 91st District House- Rep. Gary Carlson (R) vs. Laura Liegois (D)

Rep. Gary Carlson (R) vs. Laura Liegois (D) Tuesday, October 9: Iowa 94th District House- Rep. Gary Mohr (R) vs. Joan Marttila (D)

Rep. Gary Mohr (R) vs. Joan Marttila (D) Thursday, October 11: Illinois 72nd House- Rep. Mike Halpin (D) vs. Glen Evans, Sr. (R)

Rep. Mike Halpin (D) vs. Glen Evans, Sr. (R) Monday, October 15: Illinois 36th Senate- Sen. Neil Anderson (R) vs. Gregg Johnson (D)

Sen. Neil Anderson (R) vs. Gregg Johnson (D) Tuesday, October 23: Iowa 49th Senate: Patti Robinson (D) vs. Chris Cournoyer (R)

Patti Robinson (D) vs. Chris Cournoyer (R) Wednesday, October 24: Iowa 92nd House: Rep. Ross Paustian (R) vs. Jean Simmon (D)

Rep. Ross Paustian (R) vs. Jean Simmon (D) Tuesday, October 30: Iowa 97th House: Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R) vs. Tim McClimon (D)

The interviews will be posted on WQAD.com so voters can watch the discussions any time before the November 6th election.