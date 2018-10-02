Bettendorf Police wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- The Bettendorf Police Department are adding pink to their uniforms for the month of October. Officers are wearing pink colored patches to support breast cancer awareness.

The patches are to spark conversations about breast health and education. The department is also selling the same patches for $10. All of the proceeds will stay local and go to the Genesis Center for Breast Health in Davenport, Iowa. The department has already sold 140 pink patches.

"Most all of us know somebody either personally that has been affected by breast cancer," Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said. "Either a personal family member or a friend, so it's another way we can show support in the community."

"Any dollar amount will help," Genesis Center for Breast Health nurse Melissa Frantz said. "We see people who just need help with co-pays. It's not even the whole mammogram so really any dollar amount helps."

Frantz said that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Genesis Center for Breast Health had 264 new cases of breast cancer in 2017. Frantz said they will exceed that number in 2018.