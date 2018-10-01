× The Moline Boys Choir announced as Three Degree recipient for October

The Moline Boys Choir has been selected as the October recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

The Moline Boys Choir will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Moline Boys Choir is made up of boys ages 8 to 14 from throughout the Quad Cities who love to entertain. The choir performs for churches, civic organizations, business groups, conventions and clubs, and has toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe. For more than 60 years, the Moline Boys Choir has entertained and thrilled Quad Cities’ audiences.

