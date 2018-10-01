× Second trial underway for Burlington hate crime murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — The murder trial of a second man accused of killing a Burlington teen is set to resume today, Monday, Oct. 1.

It’s a case that dates back to the beginning of March in 2016. Prosecutors say Jaron Purham and Jorge Sanders-Galvez killed 16 year old Kadarie Johnson in Burlington. Johnson identified as gender fluid, and prosecutors called the murder a hate crime.

The Des Moines Register reported that a jury found 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez guilty in the death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson on Friday, March 2. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Now, Jaron Purham’s trial continues in Washington County because his lawyers argued extensive local media coverage would sway the jury.

A federal prosecutor to assist in the case. This rare move comes after he vowed to attack “bigotry,” despite ending transgender discrimination protections in the workplace.

