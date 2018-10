× Portion of Ben Butterworth Parkway closes Wednesday

MOLINE, Illinois — A portion of the Ben Butterworth Parkway Trail will be closed on Wednesday, October 3.

The western portion of the bicycle and pedestrian trail will be closed from 28th Street to 41st Street for a seal coating. The trail will remain closed for 24 hours so it can dry.

The public is asked to not use the trail on that day.