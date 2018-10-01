Pedestrian hit by car in Rock Island, west of Black Hawk State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the west side of the city.

A 2007 Chrysler heading westbound on 46th Avenue hit the pedestrian around 7 p.m. Sunday, September 30, according to a statement from the Rock Island Police Department. It happened in the 1200 block, just east of 11th Street.

The pedestrian, identified as 37-year-old Kyaw Doh from Rock Island, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, according to the statement. He died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.