Parents say stranger breastfed their newborn after hospital mix-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A Florida mother says her newborn boy breastfed from another woman after hospital workers mistook her child for another.

Joii Brown told WJXT the mix-up happened just hours after birth, when the nurses took her baby to be circumcised. An hour after the procedure should have been done, Brown said she knew something was wrong.

"These two nurses walked in and they said that they took my child in another girl's room and they mistakenly thought that was her child and not mine and she ended up breastfeeding him for two minutes," Brown said.

Nurses at the Orange Park Medical Center blamed a "human mistake" after failing to notice the name on her baby's wristband, Brown said she was told.

Hospital officials told WJXT that they will "do everything we can to follow the family's wishes and support the family."

Brown said she's worried that her son might get sick, but the hospital won't tell her anything else about the other woman, citing privacy laws.

The Brown family is currently considering legal options and are speaking with an attorney.