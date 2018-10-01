Memorial fund to benefit children’s hospital set up in Mollie Tibbetts’ memory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The family of Mollie Tibbetts has set up a memorial fund in her honor, benefiting children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Money raised in the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry will go toward Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the children's hospital, according to a statement from the university.

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has contributed to Mollie’s fund,” said Laura Calderwood, Mollie’s mother. “Mollie was pursuing her dream of becoming a child psychologist at the UI. She was incredibly generous in her life, so it is fitting that her name will live on by benefiting others.”

In July of 2018 Tibbetts was reported missing after she went for a jog one evening. Police said a man named Cristhian Bahena Rivera followed and confronted her, later stabbing her to death. He has been jailed on $5 million bond while awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge.

As of Monday, October 1, more than $20,000 had been donated by more than 270 people.

