Man found dead near burning car in Clinton cemetery

CLINTON, Iowa — A man was found dead near a burning car in a Clinton cemetery.

According to a statement from the Clinton Police Department, 37-year-old Jason Heinitz was found dead on Sunday afternoon, September 30.

Police said they had been called to a fire at Oakland Cemetery, located on North 3rd Street in Clinton. Upon arrival, they found a pickup truck that was completely on fire. Nearby, responders found Heinitz’s body. They said he had sustained “injuries associated with fire.”

Jason Heinitz’s Twitter account shows him as being an actor who has worked on Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and SVU.

The incident remained under investigation by Clinton’s police and fire departments, the Iowa Fire Marshal and the Iowa Medical Examiner.