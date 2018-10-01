× Knox County residents can now begin to apply for LIHEAP

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois – People living in Knox County can begin scheduling appointments for the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on October 1st.

Seniors and people with disabilities are the first who are eligible to receive assistance.

Applications are being taken on a first come, first serve basis.

According to a press release, the first applications will be taken on October 9th for seniors and people with disabilities.

Then, disconnected households and families with children ages 5 or under can begin applying for assistance beginning November 1st.

Finally, individuals not eligible for priority enrollment can apply beginning December 1st.

LIHEAP is a state and federally funded energy assistance program for low-income families.

The program pays heating bills for single family homes with a monthly income up to $1,518; a two-person household up to $2,058; three-person $2598; and a family of four up to $3,138.

Benefits are paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of the households.

To apply, customers should visit http://www.knoxcountyhealth.org or call (309) 344-2224.

Customers will be required to present the following documentation when applying for assistance.

Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day income period beginning with the date of the application.

A copy of their current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for energy directly).

A copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

Proof of SSN for all household members.

Proof that their household received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Aid to the Aged, Blind or Disabled (AABD); or other benefits such as Medical Eligibility or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), if receiving assistance from the the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The Knox County Health Department is a new provider of the assistance this year.

In November 2017, the previous provider, Carver Community Action Agency, was suspended after being accused of mismanaging funds.

The department will continue to administer funds until the funds are exhausted.