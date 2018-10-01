Evening storms could produce damaging hail and a few tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After morning fog burns off, there will be a potential for severe storms later today. There is a level-2 risk of severe weather on our 1-5 Threat Track scale.

By noon, temperatures will likely still be in the 60s. A mixing of the atmosphere will make the fog go away and every hour of sunshine in the afternoon will add instability to the atmosphere.

We should be around 80 degrees for the afternoon high. That's when a cold front will approach our area from the west, sparking off strong thunderstorms. Eastern Iowa should be on guard after 3pm with Western Illinois seeing them after 5pm. This system gives us a more enhanced threat of severe weather, due to the presence of three things (which we call the "Triple Point"). Immediately to the east of where the warm front, cold front, and low pressure center come together lies the highest risk of severe weather.

Let's time it out:

For much of the morning, the warm front will stay to the south of the Quad Cities. As it moves to the north, skies will clear out and a southerly wind will blow 10-20 mph.

By 4:00pm, the front should be up past US-30. That puts us solidly in the warm sector where the atmosphere becomes unstable.

As the cold front moves into the picture, strong and severe storms will erupt out ahead of it. Storms will have the capability of producing damaging hail in excess of half-dollar size, as well as a few tornadoes.

Keep in mind, the sun sets earlier this time of year which means it may be hard to see the storms approaching from the west. There is also a chance of a few tornadoes which would not be good with the timing of nightfall. Please review your plan and make sure your StormTrack 8 alerts feature is turned on.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen