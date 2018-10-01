× Cops For Coats winter drive

STERLING, IL, – Now through October 12 the Sterling Police Department, with help from the Rock Falls PD and the Whiteside County Sherrif is hosting a winter coat drive.

The drive called “Cops For Coats” is in need of new youth and adult sized winter coats.

According to their press release, the coats can be dropped off at the Sterling Police Department starting October 1 and ending October 12. The final coat roundup will be the 12th at the police department from 8 a.m. to noon in the south parking lot.

Proceeds from the event will benefit DCFS, local schools, and the local shelters.

For more information, the Sterling Police Department can be contacted at 815-632-6613