Winnebago County Republican headquarters vandalized

ROCKFORD, Illinois-- Rockford Police are on the hunt for whoever is responsible for vandalizing the Winnebago County Republican Headquarters.

According to WTVO, an officer patrolling the neighborhood this morning saw the word "rape" repeatedly spray-painted on the building, with the date "9/27/2018" also painted on the outside walls. That's the date the US Judiciary Committee heard testimony from a woman accusing Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Clean up is set to start as soon as possible.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday night.