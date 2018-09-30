The Score Sunday – Cubs Baseball, Moline Volleyball, Trevor Schefsky, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On The Score Sunday we talk some Cubs Baseball with Corey Fineran from Ivy Envy. He looks back at the 2018 regular season and looks forward to the post season. Moline Volleyball is off to an undefeated start to the Western Big 6. The Maroons Volleyball player talk about their season. Geneseo Soccer community remembers Trevor Schefsky. The FCA story of the week features the husband wife coaching team for the Black Hawk Women's Basketball Team.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video