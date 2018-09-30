On The Score Sunday we talk some Cubs Baseball with Corey Fineran from Ivy Envy. He looks back at the 2018 regular season and looks forward to the post season. Moline Volleyball is off to an undefeated start to the Western Big 6. The Maroons Volleyball player talk about their season. Geneseo Soccer community remembers Trevor Schefsky. The FCA story of the week features the husband wife coaching team for the Black Hawk Women's Basketball Team.
The Score Sunday – Cubs Baseball, Moline Volleyball, Trevor Schefsky, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, Assumption Volleyball, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport West Football, FCA- Katy Duncan
-
The Score Sunday – Moline Football, FCA
-
The Score Sunday Sep 23rd
-
Moline Volleyball, Orion Volleyball, Geneseo Soccer
-
-
Assumption beats Central DeWitt, Fulton football players find their biggest fan, Moline sweeps Rock island in Volleyball
-
Clinton hands C.R. Xavier first loss of season
-
The Score – Week 6
-
Assumption Football, Morrissey Coaching Legacy, Alleman preps for Moline, Moline beats UT in Volleyball, Rock Island over Alleman in Volleyball
-
WQAD Sportscast Sep 22nd
-
-
The Score Sunday Week 5
-
The Score Sunday – Rockridge Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, FCA Jacob Stytz
-
The Score Week 2