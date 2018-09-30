QC church pushes pledges for new community center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – Associate Pastor Joye Perry and her congregation use their Sunday service to pray for the community now, but also its future.

“This is historically, the very first time we have ever had both church campuses (East Moline and Silvis) and all the different scheduled worship services,” says Perry.

But for Christ United Methodist Church, Sunday was time for a change.

“When we looked for a place big enough to have us all together, the only place we could come was UT (United Township) High School,” Perry says.

The church decided to combine their seven Sunday services into one, so members could write pledges to donate money for the new Family Life Center under construction.

“We put our mark in the sand and we are going to get this done,” comments Perry.

“The key words is family,” says Dennis Houston, an active church member. “It’s the family of our Christ church, but it’s also people in the community area.”

This center has been a dream for 25 years.

When complete, it will have an indoor walking track, the East Moline Food Pantry, and a community space for all to use.

“We have been praying on this,” emphasizes Perry. “We have a lot of programs we have wanted to do with youth and kids and older adults. We would love to expand programs we already have.”

With some extra prayers and help from others, the dream is now reality.

The church needs to raise $3.4 million to build the center. They are halfway past their goal.

If they raise that money the center, on 7th Street, will be complete by July next summer.

To donate visit their website or contact the church at office@christchurcheastmoline.org.