Police investigate an infant death in Davenport

DAVENPORT– On Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 8:26 a.m. Davenport Police responded to a 407 E 6th Street for a 7-month-old child not breathing. The baby was transported to the hospital by Medic and pronounced dead.

Investigators are following up and further information will be sent out as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

