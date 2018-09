Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- At least one person was shot on Saturday, September 29, 2018 in Davenport.

Police responded to multiple shots fired calls just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night on Kimbery Downs Road, that's near Brady Street Stadium.

Police say at least one person was shot and transported to the hospital.

We still don't know where the victim was hit or their condition today.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, contact the Davenport Police Department immediately.