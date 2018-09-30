× A few severe storms possible Monday

The transition to above-normal temperatures this week will mean the return of severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall.

Temperatures on Monday will return to more summer-like levels as a strong warm front lifts north through the area during the late-morning hours. Depending on where this front is located during the afternoon and the amount of clearing that we experience from morning showers and storms, some severe storms will certainly develop in parts of the Quad Cities Monday afternoon and evening.

Right now it appears the most concentrated area of severe storms will be contained in an area stretching from Muscatine to Dubuque and as far east as Sterling/Rock Falls and Princeton. These locations are expected to be fairly close to the warm front which will further enhance a few parameters that will support the development of severe storms capable of producing isolated tornadoes. If the front lifts further north into southern Wisconsin, the tornadic threat won’t be nearly as high versus if it remains right on top of us.

Where showers and storms remain Monday morning will dictate where the front moves in the afternoon.

A cold front follows for Monday evening and this mechanism is expected to also produce the chance for a few storms with damaging winds, just like we saw last Tuesday where storms produced winds up to 100 MPH in some cases.

Stay weather-aware during the afternoon and evening Monday, especially between 2-10pm. We’ll continue to track the threat throughout the day Monday and provide the latest information on-air and online here at WQAD.com

Heavy rainfall remains likely as this active pattern continues for much of the week and the potential is still there for some locations to locally see three inches of rain or more by next weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

