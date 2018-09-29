× Summer-like warmth set to make a comeback

If you’ve been missing the summer-like warmth, I have some good news for you! By Monday temperatures will be returning to the 80s and that may not be the only day!

Another powerful storm system is expected to crank up in the Midwest this week which will send a strong warm front into the area by Monday morning. Behind this front temperatures will surge into the 80s by Monday afternoon. This warmth could even fuel a few stronger thunderstorms Monday evening. This is a potential we will keep tracking in the next 24 hours.

A cold front follows Monday evening keeping shower and storm chances alive. Temperatures won’t cool off much behind this front though, especially as it stalls to the south of the area by Tuesday. This will give us a one or two day break from rain chances, but it won’t break the warmer temperatures that will continue into Wednesday.

As this front begins to move back northward shower and storm chances will pick up again Thursday through next weekend. Some heavy amounts of rainfall will be possible this week, including the potential for more than three inches total by Friday! This could further aggravate the river flooding situation and is something that will need to be monitored in the days ahead.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

