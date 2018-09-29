× Register to win a trip for 2 to the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville

“The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The broadcast will celebrate the past, present and future of the CMA Awards and the Country Music industry.

WQAD and Corn Crib Nursery want to send one lucky viewer and a guest to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event – “Country Music’s Biggest Night™!”

The travel package includes:

A travel voucher (up to $1000) towards round trip airfare to Nashville.

2 Tickets to “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” ceremony and broadcast (November 14, in Nashville)

Hotel accommodations at the famed Gaylord Opryland Resort (www.gaylordopryland.com) (double occupancy) for 2 nights, (check in 11/13/18 and check out 11/15/18). Accommodations include breakfast at Gaylord Opryland each morning, round-trip awards show shuttle transportation, airport Meet and Greet by a Gaylord Representative, daily resort access, including wired and wireless high speed internet access in guest rooms and atriums; Fitness Center access; designated complimentary in-room beverages; scheduled complex shuttle service; daily newspaper, and more.

Gaylord Opryland Trip Escort to CMA group events,

2 Tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum

Commemorative CMA Awards gift bag, with collectible autographed by a Country artist

Roundtrip ground transportation between the airport and hotel.

Call for entries will begin Saturday, September 29, 2018 with the deadline for entry of Tuesday, October 16th.

Viewers can enter through the form below and in person at Corn Crib Nursery located at 6924 US-150 in Coal Valley, IL.

If you are having problems getting the form to load below, click here.