Moline Volleyball, Orion Volleyball, Geneseo Soccer

Posted 11:48 pm, September 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:50PM, September 29, 2018

Moline Volleyball host a seven team tournament.  The Maroons went undefeated to claim first place.  Orion hots their annual Volleyball Tournament.  The Chargers beat Monmouth-Roseville in the championship game.  Geneseo traveled to Alleman and beat the host Pioneers 2-0.  Maple Leafs scoring twice in the second half.