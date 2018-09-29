Local Democrats and Republicans respond to FBI probe into Kavanaugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was suddenly thrown into doubt Friday, September 28, as Senate Republicans called for a one-week delay so that the FBI can investigate sexual assault allegations facing President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Members of both parties here in the Quad Cities chimed in on these recent developments.

Rock Island County Republican member Rodney Simmer said he believes the investigation should have been completed before Kavanaugh's nomination.

"Anything that should have been done, should have been done before he got this far," Simmer said. "This is ridiculous. There just raking him through the coals."

Scott County Democratic Chair Thom Hart said the investigation is necessary to get to the truth.

"This is not an unreasonable request," Hart said. "It's on the side of caution and that is appropriate here."

Both parties said the investigation will impact voting in Illinois and Iowa in the upcoming November election.