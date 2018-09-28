Week 7 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Muscatine!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa- Week 6 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic at Bureau Valley High School, and the GMQC crew is already gearing up for Week 7.

Friday, October 5, we're heading to Muscatine High School, home of the Muskies! The team takes on Linn-Mar High School later that night out of Marion, Iowa. It's the first time we've ever done a pep rally at Muscatine High School!

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders from the school, on the football field at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We'll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m. Our pep rally is being sponsored by Toyota of Muscatine.

Just like last year, we want each school to come up with their best 'Pre-Game Pep Rally' signs for their morning. We'd like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes!

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents that they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, you can do a rubik's cube really fast, or you can say the alphabet really fast backwards) we want to know about it. Maybe we'll show you off on the air Friday morning.

Hopefully, the Muskies have just as much school spirit as The Storm did from Bureau Valley High School!