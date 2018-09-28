“The Storm” in Bureau Valley Bolts Up The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take Cover! The Storm is STRONG at Bureau Valley High School in Manlius, Illinois. They were featured during Week 6 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally on Friday, September 28th during Good Morning Quad Cities.

Dozens of students "stormed" the football field to show off their school spirit, including the Bureau Valley Band (above) and the Cheer Squad (below):

Principal Jason Spang talked about a big project taking place at the school this year AFTER we played a little trick on our viewers:

The Storm did not disappoint during our Poster Contest. We had creations from Seniors all the way down to 2nd Graders! Here were the ones that impressed our sponsor, Manlius Oil, plus my favorite pick:

Manlius Oil has been a staple in Manlius, Illinois for nearly six DECADES. Here is why they love supporting Bureau Valley High School and why this event is very timely and meaningful to the Doty Family:

THANK YOU to Bureau Valley High School for participating in The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally. Have a great season and a great school year!

BONUS FEATURES: The Cheer Squad showed us their Homecoming Routine after Good Morning Quad Cities!