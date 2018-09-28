The Score – Week 6

The Score Part 1
Galesburg vs Moline. Moline stays undefeated in the Western big 6 with a 47-3 win.
Rock Island vs Quincy. Quincy runs past Rock Island with a 49-6 win.
United Township vs Alleman. Alleman score s win over UT 48-6.
Ottawa vs Sterling. Sterling stays undefeated with a shutout win.
LaSalle-Peru vs Geneseo. Geneseo picks up their third win of the season 42-0.
Muscatine vs Pleasant Valley. Dallon Christensen mic'd up. Pleasant Valley moves to 1-1 in District play.
Bettendorf vs Burlington. Bulldogs roll to a 66-0 win.
North Scott vs Iowa City Liberty. North Scott beats Iowa City Liberty 44-15.
Davenport Central vs Davenport West. Central wins the rivalry game over West 45-7.
The Score Part 2
Fulton vs Orion. Orion improves to 6-0 with a 44-7 win.
Sterling Newman vs Bureau Valley. Newman score 75 points in a big Three Rivers win.
Hall vs Monmouth-Roseville. Monmouth-Roseville wins 24-20 over Hall.
Princeville vs Mid-County. Princeville shuts out Mid-County 27-0.
Ridgewood vs Annawan-Wethersfield. Annawan-Wethersfield scores a 36-16 win.
Mercer County vs West Central. Mercer County beats the Heat 49-28.
Warren vs Milledgeville. Milledgeville improves to 6-0 with a win over Warren.
Davenport North vs Iowa City High. Davenport North wins in overtime with a field goal 24-21.
The Score Part 3
Mediapolis vs Columbus Community. Mediapolis moves to 6-0 with a 56-40 win.
Wilton vs Wapello. Wilton beats Wapello 35-6.
Louisa-Muscatine vs Camanche. Camanche gets a 33-22 win over Louisa-Muscatine.
Winfield-Mount Union vs New london. New London score 82 points to go to 6-0 on the season.
The Score Part 4
We hand out our Score stickers to Davenport north and Pleasant Valley. The Brian Stocking talks about his Stocking stat of the night.