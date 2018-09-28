Frost Advisory in effect from 3 a.m. – 8 a.m. north of the QC

The Score – Week 6

The Score Part 1

Galesburg vs Moline.  Moline stays undefeated in the Western big 6 with a 47-3 win.

Rock Island vs Quincy.  Quincy runs past Rock Island with a 49-6 win.

United Township vs Alleman.  Alleman score s win over UT 48-6.

Ottawa vs Sterling.  Sterling stays undefeated with a shutout win.

LaSalle-Peru vs Geneseo.  Geneseo picks up their third win of the season 42-0.

Muscatine vs Pleasant Valley.  Dallon Christensen mic'd up. Pleasant Valley moves to 1-1 in District play.

Bettendorf vs Burlington.  Bulldogs roll to a 66-0 win.

North Scott vs Iowa City Liberty.  North Scott beats Iowa City Liberty 44-15.

Davenport Central vs Davenport West.  Central wins the rivalry game over West 45-7.

The Score Part 2

Fulton vs Orion.  Orion improves to 6-0 with a 44-7 win.

Sterling Newman vs Bureau Valley.  Newman score 75 points in a big Three Rivers win.

Hall vs Monmouth-Roseville.  Monmouth-Roseville wins 24-20 over Hall.

Princeville vs Mid-County.  Princeville shuts out Mid-County 27-0.

Ridgewood vs Annawan-Wethersfield.  Annawan-Wethersfield scores a 36-16 win.

Mercer County vs West Central.  Mercer County beats the Heat 49-28.

Warren vs Milledgeville.  Milledgeville improves to 6-0 with a win over Warren.

Davenport North vs Iowa City High.  Davenport North wins in overtime with a field goal 24-21.

The Score Part 3

Mediapolis vs Columbus Community.  Mediapolis moves to 6-0 with a 56-40 win.

Wilton vs Wapello.  Wilton beats Wapello 35-6.

Louisa-Muscatine vs Camanche.  Camanche gets a 33-22 win over Louisa-Muscatine.

Winfield-Mount Union vs New london.  New London score 82 points to go to 6-0 on the season.

The Score Part 4

We hand out our Score stickers to Davenport north and Pleasant Valley.  The Brian Stocking talks about his Stocking stat of the night.