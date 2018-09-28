The Score – Week 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Part 1

Galesburg vs Moline. Moline stays undefeated in the Western big 6 with a 47-3 win.

Rock Island vs Quincy. Quincy runs past Rock Island with a 49-6 win.

United Township vs Alleman. Alleman score s win over UT 48-6.

Ottawa vs Sterling. Sterling stays undefeated with a shutout win.

LaSalle-Peru vs Geneseo. Geneseo picks up their third win of the season 42-0.

Muscatine vs Pleasant Valley. Dallon Christensen mic'd up. Pleasant Valley moves to 1-1 in District play.

Bettendorf vs Burlington. Bulldogs roll to a 66-0 win.

North Scott vs Iowa City Liberty. North Scott beats Iowa City Liberty 44-15.

Davenport Central vs Davenport West. Central wins the rivalry game over West 45-7.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Part 2

Fulton vs Orion. Orion improves to 6-0 with a 44-7 win.

Sterling Newman vs Bureau Valley. Newman score 75 points in a big Three Rivers win.

Hall vs Monmouth-Roseville. Monmouth-Roseville wins 24-20 over Hall.

Princeville vs Mid-County. Princeville shuts out Mid-County 27-0.

Ridgewood vs Annawan-Wethersfield. Annawan-Wethersfield scores a 36-16 win.

Mercer County vs West Central. Mercer County beats the Heat 49-28.

Warren vs Milledgeville. Milledgeville improves to 6-0 with a win over Warren.

Davenport North vs Iowa City High. Davenport North wins in overtime with a field goal 24-21.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Part 3

Mediapolis vs Columbus Community. Mediapolis moves to 6-0 with a 56-40 win.

Wilton vs Wapello. Wilton beats Wapello 35-6.

Louisa-Muscatine vs Camanche. Camanche gets a 33-22 win over Louisa-Muscatine.

Winfield-Mount Union vs New london. New London score 82 points to go to 6-0 on the season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Part 4

We hand out our Score stickers to Davenport north and Pleasant Valley. The Brian Stocking talks about his Stocking stat of the night.