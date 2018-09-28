Sterzing’s Potato Chips issues an apology for recent years’ chip taste

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Sterzing's Potato Chips is a regional staple that has been around since the mid-1930s. The taste was iconic for many loyal customers until 2015. Now, they've issued an apology for their customers, past, present and future.

The company issued a statement yesterday, Sept. 27, in which they apologized for the flavor of their chips as they went through a change in frying oil.

"With this transition, we were working with food scientists and other experts to change and tweak the product almost weekly to bring a quality product that would satisfy our customers," the statement read.

In 2015, the Food and Drug Administration deemed artificial trans fat no longer “Generally Recognized as Safe.” They gave the U.S. food industry until June 18, 2018 to change their recipes. The date has been extended to January 1, 2020 for products made before the new rule was implemented.

Sterzing's chip oil contained artificial trans fats, so the company had to try to find a different oil blend. The statement said this has not been easy.

"We realize, and hope you all realize too, that it will be difficult to match the original chip," the statement read.

According to the statement, the company made several changes and now has a product that's similar to the old one that "is a lot better chip for our customers."

The company also thanked those who had stuck it out with them through this transition. And for the customers that abandoned them?

"For those who lost faith in our chip, we hope to gain your trust back and be a part of your picnics, parties and memories of the future, and not just the past."

