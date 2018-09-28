× Specks of frost expected in parts of the area overnight

Any linger light showers out there this afternoon will slowly dry out this evening for those Friday Night Football games. Bundle Up! Kick Off temperature will start off in the lower 50s before we drop into the 40s by the last play of the game.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight to a point where some areas especially north of the Quad Cities will see a touch of frost. Temperatures in these areas will likely drop around the middle 30s. If you’re concerned about any delicate potted plants in your backyard make sure to cover them up or bring them indoors.

Saturday will be partly sunny before a few showers arrive that evening. It will remain cool too, with daytime highs only in the 50s. Have a light jacket or sweater if you plan on heading to the “Pride of the Wapsi” in Long Grove, Iowa. Join News 8 from 12pm to 6 pm as we kick off the season and show you the StormTrack 8 Corn Maze!

Saturday night won’t be as chilly as Friday night. Look for lows in the middle 40s.

We’ll be approaching 70 on Sunday before more showers roll in that night and later Monday. Then it’s back to Summer with highs around 80 Monday through Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

