Rock Island bike path closed for construction

ROCK ISLAND, Ill,- The City of Rock Island is extending the bike path closure to complete additional riprap installation and repairs to the bike path surface.

The bike path will be closed from 24th Street east to the Arsenal Island Bridge starting Friday, September 28, 2018, through Friday, October 5, 2018.

Bike path pavement patching will be completed in the closure location and no through traffic will be allowed.

According to the press release the city requests that all follow posted construction signs and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction area.