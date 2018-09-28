Regus will host local Florence disaster relief fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Though Florence may not have been in the news as much this week, the thousands of people affected will continue to face storm-related challenges for months, possibly years. That's why one company is holding a local fundraiser to provide aid too those in need.

Regus, an international company with a branch in Davenport, is hosting the "Regus Week of Caring." This fundraising event starts next Monday and goes from Oct. 1-5.

Donations will be accepted all week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Davenport office, located 4620 E. 53rd Street, Suite 200, in the Birchwood Office Building. A light lunch and snacks will be served on Monday.

Click here to see their Facebook event.

Here's a list of requested donations.

Gift cards to national big box stores (Walmart, Target, etc.)

Baby items including diapers, wipes, formula

Cleaning supplies including bleach, Lysol, Clorox wipes

Hygiene products including bar soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, floss, feminine products, deodorant; paper towels, tissues, toilet paper

Pet supplies, including dog and cat food

New pillows, sheets and towels

School supplies for all grade levels

Related: "Storm of a lifetime" - Florence