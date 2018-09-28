Regus will host local Florence disaster relief fundraiser

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Though Florence may not have been in the news as much this week, the thousands of people affected will continue to face storm-related challenges for months, possibly years. That's why one company is holding a local fundraiser to provide aid too those in need.
Regus, an international company with a branch in Davenport, is hosting the "Regus Week of Caring." This fundraising event starts next Monday and goes from Oct. 1-5.
Donations will be accepted all week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Davenport office, located 4620 E. 53rd Street, Suite 200, in the Birchwood Office Building. A light lunch and snacks will be served on Monday.
Here's a list of requested donations.
- Gift cards to national big box stores (Walmart, Target, etc.)
- Baby items including diapers, wipes, formula
- Cleaning supplies including bleach, Lysol, Clorox wipes
- Hygiene products including bar soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, floss, feminine products, deodorant; paper towels, tissues, toilet paper
- Pet supplies, including dog and cat food
- New pillows, sheets and towels
- School supplies for all grade levels