Protesters refusing to leave Senator Grassley's office at closing time arrested for trespassing

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people who were protesting at Senator Chuck Grassley’s Office during the hearing for Brett Kavanaugh were arrested for trespassing.

Several people were protesting, on Thursday, September 27, inside the senator’s office on 2nd Street in Davenport. According to an affidavit from Scott County, police were called shortly after 5 p.m. when people inside were refusing to leave at closing time.

Police said 57-year-old Eric Schwab and 63-year-old Karene Nagel, both from Davenport, refused to leave despite requests from officers.

According to the affidavit, Schwab “refused to leave the office and stated he would only leave if he was arrested by police on scene.”

Both Schwab and Nagel were charged with trespassing and booked into the Scott County Jail. They were both released after about 90 minutes.