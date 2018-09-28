× Moline man selling hearse he bought as a prank

MOLINE, Illinois — A man is selling a hearse that he said he bought to prank his family.

William DeWitt said he bought the 1992 Buick Roadmaster Hearse only six months ago. His family was having a reunion near a cemetary, and he wanted to show up late in a hearse to surprise them.

Now, DeWitt said he just has too many cars and wants it sold. He said a friend was willing to have the vehicle parked on the 1800 block of Avenue of the Cities.

DeWitt said he thought selling it around Halloween would be a good idea.

The hearse is going for $5,500 or best offer, which can be made by calling the phone number on the hearse. It has seventy-five thousand miles, and there is all new suspension in the rear.

DeWitt said it’s a smooth ride.