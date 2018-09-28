× Man found at elementary school with stolen purse, muzzleloader firearm

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say they have arrested a man after he was found parked in a stolen car at an elementary school. Among the items with him were a stolen purse and a muzzle loader firearm.

According to an offense report from the Davenport Police Department, Bryant Downing was arrested at McKinley Elementary School. He is facing several charges.

Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary at 4:11 a.m. on Sept. 28, according to the report. The owner of the residence saw Downing in the kitchen wearing a gray hoodie with a mask over his face and a backpack with a softball bat sticking out of it.

The report says Downing stole the resident’s purse and fled the scene. Police found him later in the parking lot of McKinley. When he was arrested, police realized he was carrying a .50 caliber muzzleloader firearm as well as a pellet gun.

A muzzleloader is a type of firearm where the user loads ammunition through the muzzle instead of a magazine or another way.

Downing had already been convicted of a felony. He now faces multiple charges including Carrying Weapons on Scheool Grounds, Burlglary and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.