Iowa governor appeals denial of assistance for those affected by July tornadoes

DES MOINES, Iowa — After two Iowa counties were denied federal assistance to help recover from summer tornado damage, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sent a letter of appeal.

The letter, sent on Friday, September 28, asked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reconsider offering assistance for those in Polk and Marshall Counties.

“We have provided FEMA with additional information that more clearly outlines the tremendous impact this disaster has had on citizens and communities,” Gov. Reynolds said. “I am asking that they grant my request to make this assistance available to Iowans who are in need.”

Assistance would help homeowners, renters and businesses affected by the July 19th tornadoes.