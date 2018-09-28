Galesburg police seek assistance in finding three wanted people

GALESBURG, Illinois — Police in Galesburg were asking for the public’s assistance in finding three people wanted on various arrest warrants.

The police department took to their Facebook page Friday morning, September 29 looking for the following people:

Christopher D. Nickas, age 38. Wanted for violations of conditions of felony probation

James E. Anderson, age 33. Wanted for possession of meth

Peggy J. Thompkins, age 61. Wanted for forgery.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151, or the Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.