Family Resources reacts to spike in sexual assault hotline calls during Kavanaugh hearing

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- While millions of people watched Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the number of calls to the National Sexual Assault Hotline spiked.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network reports a 147% increase in the number of calls made during the testimony.

Ashley Velez, Survivor Services Supervisor from Family Resources says Dr. Ford’s testimony could have sparked flashbacks for many victims, prompting the increase in phone calls.

“It could be traumatizing to the survivor as they are reliving the experience that they had. So, hearing it or seeing it retriggers something that may have happened to them,” says Velez.

But the Supreme Court fight, Velez says may not be the only reason more people are reaching out for help.

This year, she says Family Resources served about 500 more survivor than in years past.

“We’ve seen an increase in numbers and we’re not shocked. We know that survivors are out there, they just haven’t felt okay to come forward and have somebody here and listening to their story,” says Velez.