Davenport residents asked to take survey on quality of life

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport was planning to survey 5,000 residents about their quality of life.

City leaders were looking for input on a variety of aspects in the city like streets, parks, police and fire department services. The city planned to use the feedback when leaders work on their budget for next year.

The surveys were to be sent out in the mail randomly starting Monday, October 1. The surveys are confidential and take around 15 minutes to complete.

If you do not get a survey in the mail, you can take it here.

