Crews poison central Illinois lake for fish restocking plan

EUREKA, Illinois (AP) — State wildlife crews have poisoned a central Illinois lake as part of a plan to kill off the carp that have overrun it and restock it with game fish.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources biologists on Monday spread a compound toxic to fish around the 30-acre Eureka Lake in the town of Eureka near Peoria.

The Journal Star reports carp multiplied rapidly after most of the lake's game fish died during a harsh winter in 2013.

State fish biologist Rob Hilsabeck says the best way to clear a lake of carp so that fish such as bluegill, bass and catfish can thrive is to kill them all.

Hundreds of dead fish soon appeared across the lake. Officials say the toxin will dissipated and the lake will be restocked next spring.

-WQAD contributed the video in this story.