× Churches United receives food pantry grant

EAST MOLINE- According to a press release the East Moline Community Fund has awarded a $500 grant to Churches United’s Watertown Food Pantry in East Moline.

These funds will be used to stock the food pantry with meat for free distribution to people and households in need.

Churches United of the Quad City Area offers free food to individuals and families at 24 neighborhood food pantries in the bi-state area.

Dinner is served Monday through Friday and Sundays at one of 3 hot meal sites.

According to the press release: