× Burlington man accused of shooting at officers is imprisoned

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of shooting at police officers in southeast Iowa has been imprisoned.

The Hawk Eye reports that 32-year-old Daniel Fritzjunker, of Burlington, pleaded guilty Monday, September 24 to assault on a police officer and being a felon in possession of a gun. He was sentenced to five years on each charge and given five more years for violating probation. Prosecutors dismissed several other initial charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, in exchange for Fritzjunker’s pleas.

Authorities say he fired at two Burlington officers on July 15 as he fled them. They’d gone to his home to arrest him on several warrants. Neither officer was hit.