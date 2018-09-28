Black Hawk College Outreach Center unveils $3 million renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Black Hawk College's Outreach Center unveiled a $3 million renovation, Thursday, September 28.

The 55-year-old building was revamped with new heating, air condition systems, lighting, new carpet and paint.

"Everyone has been excited to be back in he classroom," said Glenda Nicke, Dean of the Black Hawk Outreach Center. "Many were here during the significant part of the renovations and attended when we had outdoor facilities."

The center offers GED classes, English as a second language courses and continuing education classes.