100 Gallons of manure spilled into Lime Creek

WELLMAN- The DNR investigated a small manure spill about two miles southeast of Wellman Thursday, September 27.

According to a DNR press release the irrigation system malfunctioned the morning of Sept. 27 sending about 100 gallons of manure into an underground tile line.

Rob Brenneman of Brenneman Pork quickly stopped the release, dammed an unnamed tributary of Lime Creek to contain the spill and land applied the manure.

DNR staff found slightly elevated levels of ammonia in the tributary, but no live or dead fish in the small stream.

The DNR says it will consider appropriate enforcement action.