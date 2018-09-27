Rauner doubles down on call to reinstate death penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (Illinois News Network) -- Illinois hasn't executed anyone since 1999, but Gov. Bruce Rauner is once again pushing to bring back the death penalty.

The governor told officers at a ceremony Tuesday for murdered Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer that people who kill cops should be put to death.

"That is what is right. That is what is just," Rauner said. "Our police officers put themselves at risk to protect us. And we must protect you."

The governor first talked about reinstating the death penalty back in the spring, but the idea failed to gain traction with lawmakers.

"I call again on the members of the General Assembly to join with me and reinstate the death penalty for anyone convicted beyond any doubt of killing a police officer," Rauner said.

Former Gov. George Ryan emptied Illinois' death row in 2000 after a series of wrongful convictions. Lawmakers abolished the death penalty in 2011.

-WQAD contributed the video in this story.

