× Moline High School students recognized for academic achievement

MOLINE, Illinois — Two Moline High School students have been named “Commended Students” in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Serina M. Daniels and Axel S. Ferguson are among 34,000 students throughout the country being recognized for their exceptional academic achievements.

These students are placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Qualifying Test.