McDonald’s is getting rid of artificial preservatives in “classic burgers”

CHICAGO, Illinois — McDonald’s announced yesterday that the company is getting rid of artificial preservatives in some of its products.

As of Sept. 26, a statement from McDonald’s said the company no longer has artificial preservatives in any of its “classic burgers.” These burgers include the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Big Mac.

The statement said preservatives were removed from the American cheese, Big Mac Special Sauce, and several types of buns.

Pickles still contain artificial preservatives, but customers can choose to opt out. The statement did not mention any other options, like chicken or fish sandwiches, in the statement.

The change affects all 14,000 U.S. stores according to the statement.