× Iowa wants to hear your thoughts on its child mental health services

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Quad Cities is just one of many places hosting “listening posts” to hear from residents on how the state is doing with its mental health services for children.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Education, “Iowans are invited to provide input on children’s mental health needs at regional listening posts scheduled statewide beginning Oct. 2.”

Nine cities are scheduled to host these forums at varying dates through Oct. 11, including Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids.

Local educational agencies will host the forums on behalf of the Children’s System State Board, established by Kim Reynolds. Though the forums are intended to receive feedback on services provided by the Department of Human Services, the board is not run independently. It is co-chaired by the DHS and Department of Education.

Here is a list of where and when the forums will take place. Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids are at the bottom.

Oct. 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Northwest AEA

940 Lincoln St. SW, LeMars

Oct. 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Prairie Lakes AEA

500 NE 6th St., Pocahontas

Oct. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Heartland AEA

6500 Corporate Dr., Johnston

Oct. 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Arts & Convention Center (Great Prairie AEA)

200 North Main St., Fairfield

Oct. 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Green Hills AEA

257 Swan St., Creston

Oct. 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Carrie Lee Elementary Auditorium (Keystone AEA)

210 Vernon St., Decorah

Oct. 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Central Rivers AEA

9184 265th St., Suite B, Clear Lake

Oct. 11, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Grant Wood AEA

4401 6th St. SW, Cedar Rapids

Oct. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mississippi Bend AEA

729 21st St., Bettendorf

