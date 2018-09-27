Iowa wants to hear your thoughts on its child mental health services
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Quad Cities is just one of many places hosting “listening posts” to hear from residents on how the state is doing with its mental health services for children.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Education, “Iowans are invited to provide input on children’s mental health needs at regional listening posts scheduled statewide beginning Oct. 2.”
Nine cities are scheduled to host these forums at varying dates through Oct. 11, including Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids.
Local educational agencies will host the forums on behalf of the Children’s System State Board, established by Kim Reynolds. Though the forums are intended to receive feedback on services provided by the Department of Human Services, the board is not run independently. It is co-chaired by the DHS and Department of Education.
Here is a list of where and when the forums will take place. Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids are at the bottom.
Oct. 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Northwest AEA
940 Lincoln St. SW, LeMars
Oct. 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Prairie Lakes AEA
500 NE 6th St., Pocahontas
Oct. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Heartland AEA
6500 Corporate Dr., Johnston
Oct. 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Arts & Convention Center (Great Prairie AEA)
200 North Main St., Fairfield
Oct. 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Green Hills AEA
257 Swan St., Creston
Oct. 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Carrie Lee Elementary Auditorium (Keystone AEA)
210 Vernon St., Decorah
Oct. 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Central Rivers AEA
9184 265th St., Suite B, Clear Lake
Oct. 11, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Grant Wood AEA
4401 6th St. SW, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Mississippi Bend AEA
729 21st St., Bettendorf
