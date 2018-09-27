× Gateway Bridge lane closure

DIXON, IL, – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced in a press release that a lane closure will be installed on US 30 in Whiteside County, Illinois.

The lane closure will be on the Gateway Bridge over the Mississippi River starting the 1st of October, 2018.

Each day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday, October 4, 2018, workers will be performing a bridge inspection.

The Illinois Department of Transportation asked in a press release that all watch for flaggers directing traffic through the road closure.