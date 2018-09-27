Early season frost possible Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a major rollercoaster in our weather! Temperatures could even be cold enough for some frost early Saturday morning!

Here's the set up:

Friday morning won't be nearly as chilly as Saturday morning.

Friday's temperatures will likely stay in the 50s to near 60 degrees due to cloud cover and a few isolated showers. Since temperatures will already be cool thanks to clouds, when they depart in the evening, temperatures will plummet.

Saturday morning temperatures will be around 40 for wake-up with some 30s possible for the outlying areas. Some frost is possible with this type of weather pattern so heads up if you have tender vegetation outside! Generally, frost occurs with air temperatures around 37 degrees or lower. Skies must also be clear and winds are light...two things we have checked off the list for Saturday morning.

Warmer temperatures are expected into the weekend before our next surge of chilly air arrives by Wednesday of next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen