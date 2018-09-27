Friend cherishes memory of fellow QC theater member after St. Ambrose accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Tim Cook fell to his death Wednesday morning after working on stage lights at Saint Ambrose's Galvin Fine Arts Center. Now, friends and family are looking back on the life of Time Cook and his dedication to the Quad City theater community.

The Center for Living Arts in Rock Island would not be the place it is today without Tim Cook.

He was everyone’s “go-to tech guy” who was frankly “underrated” as the owner of the center, Dino Hayz describes him.

Hayz and Cook reconnected 20 years ago when he walked through the doors of the center.

“All I heard was “morning sir,” I looked, and it was silhouetted, and I was like “no way, Tim Cook?”” Hayz remembers.

Cook refinished the floors and put together the lights at the center, but he was always there for everyone.

“When they need help they call him,” comments Hayz.

And Cook was everywhere.

“I’d be hard pressed to find a theater who didn’t use him,” Hayz says.

On Wednesday morning, Cook passed away doing what he loved. He fell to his death while working on stage lighting at the St. Ambrose Galvin Fine Arts Center.

To Hayz, Cook cannot be replaced.

“We would sit here (Center for Living Arts) and talk crap and talk about the meaning of life, while putting together lights,” remembers Hayz.

Although Hayz never got to say good-bye to Cook, he knows they ended in a good place after their last Facebook message.

“I said I need people like you in my life, and he said don’t you think I need people like you in my life? I love you,” Hayz looks back.

Cook’s life will live on at the center through the lights, the floor, and he will be remembered through every production on the stage.