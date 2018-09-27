Early voting begins in Rock Island County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - The first ballots for the November 6, Mid-Term Election will be cast on Thursday Sept. 27.

Rock Island County Clerk, Karen Kinney says she is confident in voting system security and has announced several locations for early voters to go to cast their ballots.

Starting Thursday Sept. 27, voters can go to the County Clerk's Office in Rock Island at 1504 3rd Ave., and vote between the hours of 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

The voting location will even be open on Columbus Day, October 8th.

Then, starting on October 22, several addition location are. After that date, the voting locations are:

Moline Library: 3210 41st Street, Moline, IL., 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Western Illinois University 3300 River Drive, Moline, IL., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Milan Municipal Building, 405 E. 1st Street, Milan, IL., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Silvis City Council Chamber: 121 11th St., Silvis, IL., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

There will also be "Traveling Early Voting Sites," at 28 different locations throughout Rock Island County.